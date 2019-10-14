Hibs Ladies 4-1 Motherwell Women: Cup semi-final heartache for Women of Steel

Motherwell couldn’t reach their second consecutive SSE Scottish Women’s Cup Final, falling to defeat against Hibs at Forthbank.

Amy Muir, Collette Cavanagh, Siobhan Hunter and Rachael Boyle scored for the holders before Abby Callaghan grabbed a consolation midway through the second half but Well’ were soundly beaten 4-1.

Action from Hibernian Ladies 4-1 Motherwell Women Scottish Cup semi-final (picture:Ian McFadyen)

She knows they weren’t at the races in the first half but was happy with how they performed in the second.

Muir said; “I think we were slow at the start, we kind of played a lot better in the second half and it’s always good to get on the score-sheet as well.

“It was a good team goal so, we are disappointed, we know Hibs are a good side, however, I thought we did well second half.

“I think we gave them too much respect. I mean the corners as well, we were not tight on them and it’s a sore one to take.”

The Women of Steel almost fell behind inside the second minute when a flick from Jamie-Lee Napier found Cavanagh whose volley came crashing off the underside of the bar before being cleared to safety.

Napier then had the ball in the net moments later, sending a shot beyond Anna Vincenti into the corner, but Well’ survived thanks to the assistant’s offside flag.

Motherwell’s defence continued to hang on at the back and were lucky not to fall behind when Rachael Boyle hit the post, before Siobhan Hunter let fly from distance, her shot just about being kept out by Vincenti.

They were breached on 21 minutes however, with Muir running unmarked to head the ball past Vincenti and put Hibs in front.

It was two for Hibs soon after when neat link-up play by Napier and Cavanagh ended in the latter firing a low shot into the back of the net.

Vincenti was being kept busy in the Well’ goal and had to be alert to deny a Chelsea Cornet shot from distance as well as a Boyle effort, while Amy Gallacher fired over, as Hibs kept the pressure on the Ravenscraig side.

The one way traffic continued with Vincenti getting her fingertips on the ball to divert Boyle’s cross onto the post, however, she was beaten for a third time a minute later as Siobhan Hunter sent a bullet header past her to extend Hibs’ lead.

Motherwell’s first effort on goal came ten minutes after the break with Chelsea McEachran taking aim from distance, but her half volley was straight at Jenna Fife who held it easily.

Unfortunately for the Women of Steel, Hibs raced up the pitch and won a penalty after Lori Gardner brought down Cavanagh in the area, with Boyle forcing the ball over the line after Vincenti had saved her initial effort from 12 yards.

Gallacher then hit the post for Hibs before Gardner was denied by a smart save from Fife at the other end.

Motherwell pulled a goal back just after the hour mark when Gardner was slipped in down the right and she played the ball across the box to Callaghan who fired home via the post to give them a lifeline.

Muir should have grabbed her second of the afternoon when she was picked out by Siobhan Higgins, but her shot flew high over the bar, while Higgins then glanced a header wide.

Lauren Davidson struck the post for Hibs before substitute keeper Morgan Hunter blocked Lia Tweedie’s deflected effort.

The Women of Steel return to league action on Wednesday night, as they travel to Glasgow to face Rangers at the Hummel Training Centre.

Motherwell: Vincenti (Hunter, 86); Doran-Barr, Rolph, Rafferty, Roberts; Adams; Gardner (Cullan, 83), McEachran (Otto, 79), Cairney, Callaghan; Munro (Fyfe, 63)