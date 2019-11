Motherwell were looking to dent Jack Ross's first game as Hibs manager by taking 3 points at Easter Road on Saturday but it wasn't to be as the capital men won 3-1.

The Steelmen went ahead early on through Liam Polworth's tap in but Hibs won it thanks to first half counters by Christian Doidge and Florian Kamberi before a clinching third late on by Daryl Horgan.

Here you can read how the Motherwell Times covered all the action via our live blog.