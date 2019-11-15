Motherwell had only just avoided relegation in the 2006-2007 campaign, but an outstanding 2007-2008 season for the Fir Parkers with McGhee at the helm saw them finish third to qualify for the UEFA Cup.
This was the first time in 13 years that Motherwell - playing slick, passing football under McGhee had qualified for European competition.
McGhee's sensitive handling of the death of club captain Phil O'Donnell, who collapsed on the pitch during a game with Dundee United and never regained consciousness, enhanced his profile within the club and the wider community.
The 2008-2009 season saw Motherwell defeated 3-0 on aggregate by French cracks Nancy, with the Steelmen finishing seventh in the Scottish Premier League.
On June 12, 2009, McGhee left Motherwell and became Aberdeen's new manager.
Picture profiles of the 15 men McGhee signed for the Steelmen in his first spell (he later managed them between October 2015 and February 2017) are listed below.
Here's every player Mark McGhee signed for Motherwell in his first spell as manager (June 2007-June 2009)
