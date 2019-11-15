Here's every player Mark McGhee signed for Motherwell in his first spell as manager (June 2007-June 2009)

Motherwell had only just avoided relegation in the 2006-2007 campaign, but an outstanding 2007-2008 season for the Fir Parkers with McGhee at the helm saw them finish third to qualify for the UEFA Cup.

This was the first time in 13 years that Motherwell - playing slick, passing football under McGhee had qualified for European competition.

McGhee's sensitive handling of the death of club captain Phil O'Donnell, who collapsed on the pitch during a game with Dundee United and never regained consciousness, enhanced his profile within the club and the wider community.

The 2008-2009 season saw Motherwell defeated 3-0 on aggregate by French cracks Nancy, with the Steelmen finishing seventh in the Scottish Premier League.

On June 12, 2009, McGhee left Motherwell and became Aberdeen's new manager.

Picture profiles of the 15 men McGhee signed for the Steelmen in his first spell (he later managed them between October 2015 and February 2017) are listed below.

1. Simon Mensing Mark McGhee's first signing for Motherwell in June 2007, midfielder Mensing played just twice for the Steelmen before being loaned out to Hamilton Accies (pictured) whom he then signed a permanent contract for and stayed with for four years.

2. Chris Porter Signed on a free transfer from Oldham Athletic in July 2007, tall striker Porter proved to be a great success in claret and amber as he netted 23 goals in 59 appearances before joining Derby County in 2009.

3. Lewis Grabban Grabban didn't have a fruitful time in Scottish football after joining Motherwell on loan from Crystal Palace until January 2008. He played just five times for the Steelmen and didn't score.

4. Stephen Hughes This cultured midfielder was a fine addition for McGhee after signing from Leicester City for an undisclosed fee. He stayed with his hometown club for two years before joining Norwich City.

