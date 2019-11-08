Here's every player Ian Baraclough signed for Motherwell
During his time as Motherwell manager between December 2014 and September 2015, Ian Baraclough signed 16 players - including fans' favourite Louis Moult.
Former Sligo Rovers gaffer Bara (48) was dismissed on September 23, 2015 after a shock 3-2 League Cup defeat to Morton after extra time and a poor league start which saw them amass just seven points from their first eight games.
But the Englishman is still looked upon with fondness among sections of the Fir Park support as he led Motherwell to an emphatic 6-1 two-legged promotion play-off win over Rangers in May 2015.
Only one of Bara's Motherwell acquistions is currently at the club - Can you name him?
Picture profiles of the 16 men Baraclough signed for the Steelmen are listed below.
1. Marvin Johnson
Baraclough brought in the pacy winger from Kidderminster Harriers. He has since played for Oxford United and Middlesbrough for combined transfer fees of over 3 million.