Here's every player Ian Baraclough signed for Motherwell

Former Sligo Rovers gaffer Bara (48) was dismissed on September 23, 2015 after a shock 3-2 League Cup defeat to Morton after extra time and a poor league start which saw them amass just seven points from their first eight games.

But the Englishman is still looked upon with fondness among sections of the Fir Park support as he led Motherwell to an emphatic 6-1 two-legged promotion play-off win over Rangers in May 2015.

Only one of Bara's Motherwell acquistions is currently at the club - Can you name him?

Picture profiles of the 16 men Baraclough signed for the Steelmen are listed below.

1. Marvin Johnson Baraclough brought in the pacy winger from Kidderminster Harriers. He has since played for Oxford United and Middlesbrough for combined transfer fees of over 3 million. other Buy a Photo

2. Stephen Pearson Pearo joined from Indian outfit Kerala Blasters. He had three separate spells at Motherwell before being released in May 2017. other Buy a Photo

3. Nathan Thomas The English striker played just two games for Motherwell and is currently on loan to Carlisle United from Sheffield United. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. George Long Signed on loan from Sheffield United, the keeper is now on the books of Hull City. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more