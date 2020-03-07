Hearts 1-1 Motherwell: Chris Long scores for 'Well in hard fought draw

Motherwell earned a hard fought 1-1 draw against Hearts at Tynecastle Stadium on Saturday.

Chris Long put Motherwell ahead in the first half before Hearts netted an early second half equaliser through Conor Washington.

Great early play involving Tait and Polworth on the left set up Gallagher to cross but his fine delivery evaded Aarons in the centre.

Hearts then nearly went ahead in sensational circumstances after away keeper Mark Gillespie had rushed out of his box to clear the ball. Sean Clare, from near the halfway line, sent in a long range shot which was only stopped from going in by the backtracking Allan Campbell near the Motherwell goal line.

Motherwell went ahead on 20 minutes when Long sprinted forward, took it round keeper Bobby Zlamal and shot powerfully into the net.

Hearts came close to a 24th minute equaliser when Steven Naismith was played in but shot just wide.

Almost immediately play rushed to the other end where Polworth played in Hylton who slipped when trying to take the ball round Zlamal and wasted a glorious chance.

Washington then blazed wildly over the bar for Hearts before a chance at the other end when Gallagher's long punt forward saw Hylton jump with an unconvincing Zlamal. The ball broke for Long who sent his effort into orbit.

Maguire was then booked for a foul on Dikamona, before an Aarons free-kick was headed down by Gallagher to Long whose stunning volley came back off the underside of the bar but he was flagged offside in any case.

Hearts equalised on 48 minutes when Naismith powered down the left and crossed for Washington to score from close range.

A long throw into the 'Well box then fell for Washington who volleyed well over. Aarons was then booked after a stramash with Naismith.

The Steelmen had a great chance to go in front again in the 70th minute when Grimshaw's fine cross was met by the head of Polworth whose effort was parried by Zlamal to Maguire who shot straight at the keeper.

Hylton and Long then set up Maguire whose shot was hopelessly wide before Maguire's long throw-in was flicked on by Gallagher to Long whose effort went wide.

A brillliant left footed Hylton volley from 25 yards was then superbly turned round the post by Zlamal.

Hearts missed a great late chance when a cross found Naismith but he got into a tangle and couldn't finish.

Another chance at the death for the Jambos saw Michael Smith fire well over after good work by Naismith down the left.

Motherwell: Gillespie, Hartley, Gallagher, Tait, Grimshaw, O'Hara, Campbell (Maguire 17), Polworth (Turnbull 72), Hylton, Aarons, Long.

Referee: Don Robertson

Crowd: 17,339