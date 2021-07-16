"He has long standing loyalty": Keith Lasley praised by Motherwell boss Graham Alexander after signing contract extension

Keith Lasley will be continuing his almost unbroken 22-year spell with Motherwell

The new one-year deal for the assistant manager brings him in line with Alexander and Lasley’s fellow assistant Chris Lucketti.

“I’m really happy that Keith has extended his contract with us and hopefully it shows the value he brings to my coaching staff,” Alexander told the club website.

“He’s been a great source of knowledge with his experience of the Scottish game since we came in, and as time has gone by we’re developing a real relationship of how we work and bring out the best in each other.

“I know he also has a long-standing loyalty to our club, and the more people we have like that the better.”