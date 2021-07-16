"He has long standing loyalty": Keith Lasley praised by Motherwell boss Graham Alexander after signing contract extension
Fans’ favourite Keith Lasley, who first joined Motherwell way back in 1999, has agreed a one-year contract extension to remain on the Steelmen’s coaching staff.
The new one-year deal for the assistant manager brings him in line with Alexander and Lasley’s fellow assistant Chris Lucketti.
“I’m really happy that Keith has extended his contract with us and hopefully it shows the value he brings to my coaching staff,” Alexander told the club website.
“He’s been a great source of knowledge with his experience of the Scottish game since we came in, and as time has gone by we’re developing a real relationship of how we work and bring out the best in each other.
“I know he also has a long-standing loyalty to our club, and the more people we have like that the better.”
Except for a two-year spell away at Plymouth Argyle and a loan at Blackpool, the vast majority of Lasley’s playing career was spent at Motherwell playing 487 times.