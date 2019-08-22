Hamilton v Motherwell preview: Stephen Robinson looking for big improvement from Hearts defeat

After losing to Celtic (league) and Hearts (Betfred Cup second round) in their last two fixtures, Motherwell go into this Saturday's league derby against Hamilton Accies at the Hope CBD Stadium in desperate need of a positive result.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson pulled no punches about how poor he thought his side were in Friday night's disappointing 2-1 home Betfred Cup defeat to the Jambos, after which he read the riot act to his troops in the dressing room.

Robbo, who will be looking for a big improvement against the Accies, said: "It was too slow, it was too laboured. The passing was too slow, we never moved Hearts.

"Even balls that ricocheted in the box, we didn't deal with in terms of trying to score or reacting to it.

"We simply weren't good enough on the ball. We didn't make anything happen.

"Our wide players couldn't get into the game. I don't think Jermaine Hylton touched the ball.

"There's runners gone off wide players. That shouldn't happen and they have to learn that very, very quickly that they won't play for me if they can't stay with runners.

"That's the basics of football.

"We know where we are as a club, we know the perameters. We have to keep trying to make them better, learning as quick as we possibly can and not making the same mistakes.

"Do the basics in football well or you'll lose football matches."

Robbo this week revealed that long time injury crock Craig Tanner - out since March 2018 with a torn patella - has been offered a contract until Christmas by Motherwell.

Tanner (24) played and scored in the reserves' game at Ross County on Monday and Robbo is keen to keep him, despite the fact that Tanner is still "a long, long way away" from playing for the first team.