Hamilton Accies 1-1 Motherwell: Your views!

Motherwell FC fans have been posting their social media comments on last Saturday's 1-1 derby draw at Hamilton Accies via our Twitter and Facebook pages.

All of the comments below are published in this week's Motherwell Times, in the shops now and priced just £1.05!

Steven McD: A lot of players have switched off for the season – not the same intensity we usually see.

Jim Stewart: Sorry, Craig.......not sufficiently polite enough to be published.

Ben Grierson: Far too complacent in the second half, we gifted Hamilton the equaliser and we were lucky to not be on the end of a defeat.

Normal Well Fan: Mince.

ThisGraeme: Had an ice cream on the way home, would do again.

Graeme Cosgrove: Played well first half; poor second although some terrible tackles by Hamilton.

KeithSYL_MFC: Holiday heads on or thinking of futures elsewhere....

Sandy: Far to many players heads are already elsewhere; made a really poor Accies team look good in the second half; can see St Mirren catching them if that’s them at their best.

@Jaffro: Burger was class would eat there again.

Mark Sneddon: Decent 1st half performance but 2nd half performance looked as if they were already on they’re holidays, with seventh position bringing more money at end of the season it’s not as if they have nothing to play for.

Lewis Birrell: Jake Hastie is an unreal footballer; anyone saying otherwise is just coming across as bitter; he’s taken an ill advised move to a bad environment; shame not to hang on to him for longer but him and Turnbull have saved us this season so got to be grateful for that.

Michael Donaldson: Hastie started well when he wasn’t known, got a bit of pace and a good left foot, but apart from the goal at Aberdeen he has done nothing lately and we have looked far better when he has been hooked; take the money, I may do the same.