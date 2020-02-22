Hamilton 0-0 Motherwell: 10-man Steelmen back up to third place with derby draw

Despite having striker Chris Long sent off, Motherwell battled to a brave 0-0 derby draw at Hamilton Accies on Saturday to move back up into third place in the Scottish Premiership.

The Steelmen are elevated from fourth to third by virtue of rivals Aberdeen losing 2-1 at home to Ross County.

Hamilton created the first chance on three minutes at a freezing Hope CBD Stadium when Blair Alston played Marios Ogkmpoe clean through on Mark Gillespie but the keeper rushed out to block. Within seconds, Accies' Johnny Hunt was booked for a late challenge on Rolando Aarons.

The Steelmen hit back on eight minutes when Tony Watt's cross from the left was met by Aarons who volleyed just wide.

A long ball was then nodded down by Accies' David Moyo to Ogkmpoe whose 25-yard volley was deflected off target.

Watt's 14th minute cross from the right was then met by Long whose scuffed shot was straight at home keeper Luke Southwood.

An Aarons corner then found the returning Declan Gallagher who combined with Allan Campbell to set up Liam Polworth whose shot was saved.

Campbell then passed to Long who drove forward and shot well wide.

Long was booked for kicking the ball away before Alston got away from Campbell in midfield and advanced before shooting well over. Mark O'Hara was then booked for a late foul on Accies' David Templeton.

There was then disaster for the Steelmen as Long was sent off on 37 minutes after a second booking for a foul on Templeton.

Motherwell survived a major scare when Hunt's ball to the back post went over Gillespie to find Moyo on his own but he couldn't finish and ended up colliding with the goal frame.

On 52 minutes, Ogkmpoe forced a diving save from Gillespie with a first time shot after a pass by substitute Lewis Smith.

At the other end, Campbell's cross from the right was met by Watt whose header was saved. Liam Donnelly then ran through for the Steelmen but his right footed effort was comfortaby stopped by Southwood.

Accies' Alex Gogic was booked for a foul on Polworth before Templeton shot just over from outside the box on 61 minutes.

Will Collar's corner was missed by Gillespie but the ball drifted wide of the far post. The keeper was then booked for taking too long to take the resultant goal kick.

Accies continued to boss possession and Templeton fired over from outside the box.

Scott Martin then sliced hopelessly off target for Accies before Motherwell were then foiled getting the opener when Gogic blocked a Gallagher effort at the back post after a long free-kick into the box.

Into stoppage time and Polworth was played through by Donnelly but Southwood ran out to save. Accies then had a chance when Gogic dived low to head after a setpiece from the left but Gillespie saved comfortably.

Motherwell sub Jermaine Hylton volleyed over at the death after a Donnelly throw-in had been flicked on by Gallagher.

Motherwell: Gillespie, Tait, Hartley, Campbell, Wat (MacIver 66)t, Long, Aarons (Hylton 76), Polworth, Donnelly, Gallagher, O'Hara.

Referee: Colin Steven

Crowd: 2531