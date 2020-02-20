Groundbreaking new superpitch in Motherwell is among the best of the best

A new pitch at Braidhurst High School has been praised as of the best in the country.

The 4G FIFA quality pitch was re-laid at a cost of £220,000 and includes the latest technology including a new shock-pad system.

It was officially opened by Councillor Paul Kelly, Depute Leader of North Lanarkshire Council earlier this month.

Councillor Kelly said: “It’s a fantastic resource and reflects our commitment to improving facilities for young people and the wider community.

“The school of football is a superb initiative and gives pupils essential life-skills to take with them throughout their lives.”

Braidhurst HS’s School of Football allows those taking part in the programme to attend school on a full-time basis while receiving at least one period of football coaching each day.

Motherwell legend Stevie Hammell, who is now director of Motherwell FC’s youth academy, said: “It’s as good as any in Scotland – it meets the FIFA quality pro standards – and it’s improved our injury rates as well as the quality of play.”

Commenting, Gordon Young leads the school of football, he said: “The structured programme is for boys and girls and we’re always motivating them to do better.

“Every four to five weeks we test their fitness and skill levels and we work hand-in-hand with teachers to ensure that the pupils’ academic performance is also being developed.”

Carolyn Rooney, Head Teacher of Braidhurst High School, added: “One of the big advantages is that the qualities the young people display on the pitch comes in to the school.

“They learn about teamwork, resilience and working hard.

“Not only do some of our pupils go on to secure professional contracts, but some go to university, further education or employment and that’s really encouraging.”