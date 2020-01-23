Greenock 3-3 Bellshill Athletic: 'Hill concede two late goals to draw

Action from Saturday's match (Pic by Brian Closs)
Action from Saturday's match (Pic by Brian Closs)

Bellshill Athletic are seventh in McBookie.com League One with 28 points from 16 games after Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Greenock, writes Brian Closs.

Bellshill’s McDonald came close early on when he saw a header come back off the post.

Greenock took the lead against the run of play in 11 minutes when a Frizzell shot found the bottom corner.

McDonald then had another header saved from a Jeffrey free-kick on 30 minutes.

Their perseverance paid off in 40 minutes when Nolan headed home from close range after a McDonald flick on from the corner to make it 1-1 at half-time.

The second half started with the home keeper catching a Houston header following Scott’s corner.

Greenock were unlucky in the 52nd minute when a shot flashed past the visitors’ post.

Just two minutes later a great Stewart run into the box saw him upended with a crude challenge giving the referee no option but to point to the spot.

McDonald slotted the ball coolly into the bottom corner to mark his debut with a goal.

The home team were unlucky not to equalise when Dillon headed wide from the corner when it looked easier to score.

Stewart shot wide before McDonald had a chance saved in the 79th minute.

Bellshill went 3-1 up on 81 minutes when McDonald stepped up to send the home keeper the wrong way from the spot after Scott had been brought down.

But just a minute later substitute McLaughlin made it 3-2 when bundling home from close range. And the same player snatched a point for Greenock by netting again with just two m inutes remaining.

Bellshill host Carluke Rovers in the league this Saturday, kick-off 1.45pm.