Greenock 3-3 Bellshill Athletic: 'Hill concede two late goals to draw

Bellshill Athletic are seventh in McBookie.com League One with 28 points from 16 games after Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Greenock, writes Brian Closs.

Bellshill’s McDonald came close early on when he saw a header come back off the post.

Greenock took the lead against the run of play in 11 minutes when a Frizzell shot found the bottom corner.

McDonald then had another header saved from a Jeffrey free-kick on 30 minutes.

Their perseverance paid off in 40 minutes when Nolan headed home from close range after a McDonald flick on from the corner to make it 1-1 at half-time.

The second half started with the home keeper catching a Houston header following Scott’s corner.

Greenock were unlucky in the 52nd minute when a shot flashed past the visitors’ post.

Just two minutes later a great Stewart run into the box saw him upended with a crude challenge giving the referee no option but to point to the spot.

McDonald slotted the ball coolly into the bottom corner to mark his debut with a goal.

The home team were unlucky not to equalise when Dillon headed wide from the corner when it looked easier to score.

Stewart shot wide before McDonald had a chance saved in the 79th minute.

Bellshill went 3-1 up on 81 minutes when McDonald stepped up to send the home keeper the wrong way from the spot after Scott had been brought down.

But just a minute later substitute McLaughlin made it 3-2 when bundling home from close range. And the same player snatched a point for Greenock by netting again with just two m inutes remaining.

Bellshill host Carluke Rovers in the league this Saturday, kick-off 1.45pm.