Graham Alexander: Reshaping of Motherwell FC squad is well underway after mass exodus

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander faces a busy summer rebuilding job (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

The Steelmen have confirmed that Allan Campbell, Aaron Chapman, Findlay Cook, Sam Foley, Declan Gallagher, Paul Hale, Yusuf Hussain, Christopher Long, Ross MacIver, Matthew McDonald, Sam Muir, Liam Polworth, Lewis Robertson, Harry Robinson, Sherwin Seedorf, Jamie Semple and Cammy Williamson are all departing.

In addition, the loan periods of Jake Hastie (Rangers), Liam Kelly (Queens Park Rangers), Tyler Magloire (Blackburn Rovers), Eddie Nolan (Crewe Alexandra), Jordan Roberts (Heart of Midlothian) and Harry Smith (Northampton Town) will end early next month, although “one or two” of these may return to Motherwell.

But Devante Cole, Dean Cornelius, Charles Dunne and Scott Fox have all been offered new deals to stay at Fir Park.

Gaffer Alexander told the club website: “I would like to place on record my thanks to everyone who will leave the club this summer for their contributions and efforts.

“We wish each of them success in their future endeavours.

“We not only remain in positive discussions with some of our players but also with a number of clubs in relation to one or two players we had on loan, with a view to doing something. But these things take some time.

“The process of rebuilding the squad is well underway.”

Meanwhile, Martin Foyle has left his role as ’Well’s head of recruitment.

The Englishman has departed for Northampton Town, ending his six-year stint at Fir Park.

Foyle was involved in the successful recruitment of a string of players who not only contributed greatly but also helped generate transfer fees.

“We thank Martin for his six years at Motherwell,” chief executive Alan Burrows said.

“His hard work and endeavours during that spell helped us recruit quality players, which played their part in fantastic success on and off the park."