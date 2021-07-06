Graham Alexander: Motherwell boss says everyone is delighted that keeper Liam Kelly has joined on three-year deal

Liam Kelly made some fine saves like this when on loan for Motherwell last season (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

Kelly, 25, a Scotland international squad member, only signed for Motherwell on loan last January yet was voted Players’ Player of the Year for an excellent spell between the sticks which included seven clean sheets in 21 appearances.

At the end of his loan spell last season the ex-Livingston stopper made it clear that he would be opening to returning to Motherwell and that has now become a reality, much to the delight of Steelmen gaffer Graham Alexander

Alexander told the club website: “It’s brilliant to have Liam back with us and even better that he’s now our player. It’s been a long process but the board have been great with their patience and backing as we worked to get this deal done.

“We all saw Liam’s qualities first-hand last season, and I know how much he enjoyed his time with us previously.

“His ability, professionalism and drive will improve us again. Everyone is delighted to see him back in a Motherwell shirt.”

After beginning his career at Rangers, an early loan spell at East Fife then led to a period with Livingston, where Kelly’s form in their first season back in the Premiership earned him international recognition and a move to England.

Kelly signed a four-year deal with QPR in June 2019, so still had two years left to run on his contract in London.

Motherwell have now swooped to get the player, reportedly beating off Premiership rivals Dundee United to secure his services.

Kelly was wearing the number one jersey as he re-started training today (Tuesday) with his Fir Park team-mates.

Ironically, Kelly’s first friendly action for Motherwell could come against QPR’s fellow London side Millwall in a behind closed doors fixture this Saturday.