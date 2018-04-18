Glasgow City Ladies fight out 2-2 draw at Hibs

It finished all square in the battle for the SWPL as Glasgow City Ladies and Hibs played out a dramatic 2-2 draw at Ainslie Park on Sunday, writes Laura Montgomery.

It was an entertaining opening period for both sides, with Lucy Graham going close for Hibs before City were denied what looked a clear penalty when Christie Murray was bundled over in the box.

Jamie Lee Napier put the home side ahead after 16 minutes when she converted a Emma Brownlie free kick past Lee Alexander in City nets.

City responded soon after when Leanne Ross fired home from the spot after Leanne Crichton was fouled by Kirsty Smith in the Hibs box.

City enjoyed the majority of the opening spell and could have gone ahead when Hayley Lauder saw her curling effort come back off the junction and Murray and Megan Foley both went close with headers against the side netting, but the two sides went in all square at the break.

The second half wasn’t quite as fluent for either side and in the end it was goalkeeping errors which caused the late, late drama. Jenna Fife spilled a City corner with two minutes of normal time remaining and Donna Paterson fired into the back of the net for what most thought would be the winning goal. However, Abi Harrison had the last say when in stoppage time she crossed from out wide and her effort flew in at the back post over the head of Alexander.

City boss Scott Booth said: “I thought we started the game really well, lots of energy, pressed Hibs well and controlled the first half.

"They weren’t able to affect the game too much going forward in the opening half.

"They had one good ball in our box and they score from it, so from that respect we need to defend it better.

"In the second half, it was really scrappy and pretty even. We are disappointed to have put ourselves in a great position to take all three points to then lose a goal deep into injury time.”

City are back in action this Sunday at home to Forfar in the League. Kick off is 2:10pm at Petershill Park.