Girvan 2-4 Bellshill Athletic: Bellshill get League One title bid back on track

Bellshill Athletic got their McBookie.com League One title bid back on track with Saturday’s 4-2 win at Girvan, writes Brian Closs.

Bellshill, who had lost their previous two league games, conceded the first goal within the first 15 minutes when a mix-up clearing the ball allowed McClymont in to score the opener.

The visitors’ Houston then became the first player booked in 18 minutes before team-mates Young and then Savarese also entered the referee’s notebook.

A great ball then found Savarese who finished high into the net only to see the referee rule it out for offside.

But the away team did level on 40 minutes when a great ball sent Stewart in on the home keeper and he coolly slotted in the equaliser.

Bellshill continued to press and on the stroke of half-time Stewart has an effort saved and Savarese hit the post with the rebound.

The visitors stayed in the ascendancy early in the second half and were rewarded when the referee pointed to the spot in the 47th minute.

Liam Scott stepped up to send the keeper the wrong way and give Bellshill a well-deserved 2-1 lead.

Girvan started to come back into the game and got their equaliser in the 56th minute through Bell, who gave Brand no chance to save his shot.

But the home team’s joy lasted only two minutes when a great through ball found Stewart running in on goal and he remained calm to lob the advancing goalkeeper and put Bellshill back in front.

Houston was replaced by McHendry on 63 minutes and the substitute marked his debut with a goal in the 73rd minute when Stewart found space to send a great ball across for McHendry to fire home from the edge of the box for a 4-2 lead.

Marriott became the next away player to be booked before MacIntyre replaced Young and Arrol replaced Cookman.

Bellshill held on for a win which puts them second in the table with 24 points from 12 games, just one point behind leaders Shettleston who have played one game fewer.

Bellshill travel to Glasgow Perthshire in the league this Saturday, kick-off 2pm.