Gboly Ariyibi: Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson hopes to keep winger into next season

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson hopes that on loan Nottingham Forest winger Gboly Ariyibi can rejoin the club after his current deal expires this summer, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Ariyibi has been excellent since arriving in January and scored in Saturday’s 4-3 win over Dundee, after conceding an early penalty for a foul.

Robbo said: “Gboly said he was fouled, he landed on the ball. So whether it was the right decision or not I can’t really comment.

“But I thought Gboly was excellent, especially when we went down to 10 men. It’s the first headers I’ve ever seen him win.

“He’s a talented boy. We’re hopeful to get him back again next year and progressing his career.”