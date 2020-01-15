Gala Fairydean Rovers 3-1 Caledonian Braves: Braves lose in Borders

Caledonian Braves had a disappointing weekend down in Netherdale, falling to a 3-1 defeat to Gala Fairydean Rovers, writes Roy Campbell.

Ben Daily chipped the ball just wide for the visitors early on in this Lowland League clash before Gala had a ‘goal’ disallowed for offside on 14 minutes.

After a two-yard miss and a great save from Alex Marshall, Gala’s first goal came when a long ball beat the Braves defence and Zander Murray smashed home off the post.

Murray then netted his second goal when he tapped home the rebound after Marshall’s initial save.

Docherty had a strike disallowed for Braves in the second half before Gala got s penalty for Serge Makofo’s foul.

But Murray rattled the bar as he failed to get his hat-trick.

Gala did go three up on 79 minutes when the rebound was hammered home by Kelly.

Braves scored when a Sinclair corner was headed in by top scorer Ross McNeil who has 21 goals this term.

This Saturday, Braves host Dalbeattie Star in the Southern Counties Challenge Cup third round, kick-off 3pm.