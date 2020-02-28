Forfar Farmington 0-1 Motherwell Ladies: Women of Steel open with win

Motherwell’s women’s side started their SWPL 1 campaign with a 1-0 victory at Forfar Farmington on Sunday.

Windy and blustery conditions made for very difficult conditions to play football, but Jordan McLintock’s debut goal ensured ‘Well returned back down the road with three points.

The Women of Steel – who had finished last season very strongly – were involved in a very cagey, cat and mouse type contest in the early stages of this match at Station Park.

Forfar, with their new signings on show, were giving a good account of themselves.

In a strong 15 minute performance Motherwell saw four corners in a row cause the Forfar defenders issues without success.

In the 35th minute Motherwell’s best attempt in the first half fell to Katie Rice. The visitors pressed high, forcing the Forfar defender to make a crossfield pass which was intercepted by Kodie Hay, who drove forward and shot but the attempt was well held by the Forfar goalkeeper.

But defences were on top throughout the first half and it was therefore no surprise that the teams went in level at halftime at 0-0.

Into the second half and very quickly Forfar were in control but chances were still few and far between.

However, the home team’s Billie Simpson then hit an amazing shot from all of 30 yards that she was unlucky to see rebound off the bar.

Forfar were in the driving seat when in 85 minutes Motherwell broke away down the left to claim what proved to be the decisive strike.

Rice drove forward and put in a effort which saw they goalkeeper fumble into the path of McLintock. who calmly slotted the ball home.

The last five minutes saw Forfar pile on the pressure through long balls forward into the box.

But ‘Well held firm to take the points.

This Sunday, ’Well host Forfar in the SWPL Cup, KO 2pm at Ravenscraig.