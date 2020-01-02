Motherwell legend Steven Hammell was an unsurprising Team of the Decade choice at left back!

Final result: Motherwell FC Team of the Decade 2010-2019

Motherwell Times readers have spoken by voting for their best starting XI to have served Motherwell FC at any time between 2010 and 2019.

We think you'll agree that the elite Steelmen XI listed below - including two current players, assistant manager and head of youth academy director - would be an awesome side if assembled together at their peak.

With 80 per cent of the vote, current Ireland international Randolph - who made 111 appearances for 'Well between 2010 and 2013 - comfortably takes his place between the sticks.

1. Goalkeeper: Darren Randolph

Polling 52 per cent of the vote, fans' favourite Tait signed a three-year contract with Motherwell after leaving Grimsby Town in summer 2016.

2. Right Back: Richard Tait

Motherwell's post-war record appearance holder with over 500 appearances for the Steelmen is a club legend who is the current academy director at Fir Park. He received 100 per cent of the vote.

3. Left Back: Steven Hammell

