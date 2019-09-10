FIFA 20: EA Sports top 20 rated players
The latest instalment of the FIFA computer game - FIFA20 - goes on sale later this month including new features and player updates for the new season's game
But who will be the most in demand players when the game hits shelves on September 27 on Playstation4, Xbox One and PC? We reveal the top ranked players, starting with Antoine Griezmann in 20th place.
1. Antoine Griezmann
20th - Barcelona's new signing makes the top 20 (overall rating - 89)
Getty
2. N'golo Kante
19th - He's joined among the game's elite by fellow Frenchman and former Premier League winner at Leicester (89)
Getty
3. Alisson Becker
18th - Liverpool goalie helped the Reds to the Champions League (89)
Getty
4. Kalidou Koulibaly
17th - Big things are expected of Napoli's defender this year (89)
Getty
View more