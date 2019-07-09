"Exciting prospect" Sherwin Seedorf joins Motherwell FC

Dutch winger Sherwin Seedorf is rated as “an exciting prospect” after signing a two-year contract with Motherwell on his departure from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 21-year-old is described by the Motherwell FC website as having “a distant family tie to Netherlands icon Clarence”.

’Well gaffer Stephen Robinson said: “Sherwin has a lot of raw attributes. He’s very quick, he’s direct and likes to take players on in the final third.

“He is at a good place to learn more, develop and make an impact.”

Seedorf was previously on the books of Excelsior, Breda, Feyenoord and Nike Academy before joining Wolves as a youth.

He did not make it into the first team at Molineux but played 10 times for League One side Bradford City on loan at the start of last season before departing to make nine appearances for Jumilla as they finished 13th in the Spanish third tier.

Robinson praised him for having “shown a willingness and a maturity to get out on loan, play games and develop himself”.

Seedorf is ’Well’s eighth summer signing, after Christopher Long, Jermaine Hylton, Jake Carroll, Casper Sloth, Declan Gallagher, Liam Polworth and Devante Cole,