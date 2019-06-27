Ex-Motherwell stopper Tom Aldred speaks of excitement of joining Robbie Fowler at Brisbane Roar

Former Motherwell defender Tom Aldred has spoken of his excitement at linking up with Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler at Australian A League outfit Brisbane Roar.

Aldred (28) made over 50 appearances for the Steelmen while on loan from Bury between January 2018 and May 2019.

Now that his contract with the English side has expired, Aldred - who was outstanding at centre back during his spell in claret and amber - is embarking on a new adventure Down Under with the team bossed by 'Pool great Fowler (44), who scored 183 goals in 368 games for the Reds during two spells between 1993 and 2001 and 2006-2007.

Aldred said: “I’m buzzing about getting started at Brisbane Roar, it’s a massive opportunity for me.

“I’ve always kept an eye on overseas leagues and it’s been an ambition of mine to play abroad one day.

“I met with Robbie and he put in light what he is trying to do and it was something that really attracted me.

“It’s a very competitive league that has featured some quality players and it's one that I’m really looking forward to testing myself in.”