Eddie Wolecki Black back at Motherwell FC women

Eddie Wolecki Black has returned to Motherwell FC as the head of the women’s football department.

The 54-year-old is back after a highly-successful spell as manager in the 2018 season, where he took the team to an unbeaten SWPL2 campaign and promotion to the top flight.

He returns as the team prepare for their second season in SWPL1, having comfortably secured their status in 2019.

“I’m excited to be back at Motherwell,” he said on his return. “There’s an opportunity to grow the club further and my day-to-day remit will be doing that.

“Instantly when I came back I felt part of things again. This is a club that is determined to improve in every aspect, working together to achieve that, and that motivates me greatly.”

Wolecki Black will be responsible for all areas of women’s football at Motherwell, from first team level through to youth level, and is tasked with the strategy, growth and development of the club.

He will also lead the first team as manager.

Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows added: “The opportunity to welcome Eddie back was one we instantly took up when it arose.

“With the team now established in the top division, and with the pace at which the game is continuing to grow, being able to bring him in with all his experience on a daily basis is another big step forward for the club.”

After success in his first spell at the club, Wolecki Black was head hunted by Celtic towards the end of the 2018 season.

His year was at Celtic Park was also successful, with the Hoops finishing joint second.