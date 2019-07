The Motherwell Times is at Dumbarton for tonight's Betfred Cup Group E encounter between the Sons and Motherwell.

The Steelmen, who have scored seven goals without reply in their opening two group games against Queen of the South and Morton, start as hot favourites to beat their League One opponents.

The Motherwell Times will be running a live blog at the match. Be sure to join us (kick-off 7.45pm).