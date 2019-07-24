Dumbarton 0-2 Motherwell: Third Betfred Cup Group E win for Steelmen

Motherwell made it three Betfred Cup wins out of three on Tuesday night when they defeated Dumbarton 2-0 at the C and G Systems Stadium.

The first good scoring chance came when young ’Well striker James Scott produced a looping header at goal following Liam Grimshaw’s cross from the right, but home keeper Jordan Pettigrew tipped the ball over.

Ilic celebrates with team-mates Barry Maguire and Allan Campbell after scoring (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

There was a heart stopping moment for the hosts on 26 minutes when their number 16 Mati Zata sent a ferocious volley not far wide of his own right hand post after a Polworth corner for Motherwell.

Allan Campbell then just failed to get on the end of a Scott cross from the right.

The Steelmen thought they had broken the deadlock on 37 minutes when Jermaine Hylton netted a shot after a Gallagher knockdown, but the ‘goal’ was disallowed for offside.

Motherwell finally hit the front on 41 minutes when Christian Ilic impressively swept the ball home with his left foot after a brilliant initial Polworth drive had been blocked by Pettigrew.

Within three minutes it was almost 2-0 when Hylton cracked a long range shot off the left post.

Christopher Long – making his first appearance since being concussed in the first few seconds in the group opener at Queen of the South – came on as a second half substitute and had a great chance to score on 64 minutes.

He was played through by Polworth but his touch was too heavy.

The game was effectively ended as a contest on 75 minutes when experienced centre back Peter Hartley – making his first competitive appearance of the season – headed in Polworth’s corner from the right.

It was almost 3-0 soon afterwards when Richard Tait hit the left post with a shot from distance.

Some late skill by Hylton put him through on goal twice but he shot off target on each occasion.

Group leaders Motherwell round off the section with a home game against Annan Athletic this Saturday.

Motherwell: Gillespie, Tait, Gallagher, Ilic, Grimshaw, Hartley, Campbell, Maguire, Scott, Hylton, Polworth.

Referee: Colin Steven

Crowd: 1394