Dumbarton 0-2 Motherwell: Third Betfred Cup Group E win for Steelmen

Christian Ilic shoots Motherwell ahead at Dumbarton (Pic by Ian McFadyen)
Motherwell made it three Betfred Cup wins out of three on Tuesday night when they defeated Dumbarton 2-0 at the C and G Systems Stadium.

The first good scoring chance came when young ’Well striker James Scott produced a looping header at goal following Liam Grimshaw’s cross from the right, but home keeper Jordan Pettigrew tipped the ball over.

Ilic celebrates with team-mates Barry Maguire and Allan Campbell after scoring (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

There was a heart stopping moment for the hosts on 26 minutes when their number 16 Mati Zata sent a ferocious volley not far wide of his own right hand post after a Polworth corner for Motherwell.

Allan Campbell then just failed to get on the end of a Scott cross from the right.

The Steelmen thought they had broken the deadlock on 37 minutes when Jermaine Hylton netted a shot after a Gallagher knockdown, but the ‘goal’ was disallowed for offside.

Motherwell finally hit the front on 41 minutes when Christian Ilic impressively swept the ball home with his left foot after a brilliant initial Polworth drive had been blocked by Pettigrew.

Within three minutes it was almost 2-0 when Hylton cracked a long range shot off the left post.

Christopher Long – making his first appearance since being concussed in the first few seconds in the group opener at Queen of the South – came on as a second half substitute and had a great chance to score on 64 minutes.

He was played through by Polworth but his touch was too heavy.

The game was effectively ended as a contest on 75 minutes when experienced centre back Peter Hartley – making his first competitive appearance of the season – headed in Polworth’s corner from the right.

It was almost 3-0 soon afterwards when Richard Tait hit the left post with a shot from distance.

Some late skill by Hylton put him through on goal twice but he shot off target on each occasion.

Group leaders Motherwell round off the section with a home game against Annan Athletic this Saturday.

Motherwell: Gillespie, Tait, Gallagher, Ilic, Grimshaw, Hartley, Campbell, Maguire, Scott, Hylton, Polworth.

Referee: Colin Steven

Crowd: 1394