Devante Cole: Nine assists show Liam Polworth value to Motherwell FC

Motherwell striker Devante Cole has praised midfield team-mate Liam Polworth’s fantastic setpiece delivery as being key in the Steelmen’s success this season.

Polworth – a summer signing from Inverness Caley – has been outstanding with his skill and wicked crosses this campaign, including sending over the first half corner which Declan Gallagher nodded down for Cole to score the winner in Saturday’s 1-0 Scottish Premiership victory at St Johnstone.

Liam Polworth has been excellent for Motherwell since joining from Inverness

“I think if you look at Liam’s delivery and his assists I think he’s on nine for the season,” said on loan Wigan Athletic ace Cole (24).

“If he’s over the ball then you’ve got a chance of getting a goal.”

Cole’s 42nd minute strike came after he’d endured missing an absolute sitter early on when he somehow turned James Scott’s cross to the back post over the bar from point blank range with the goal at his mercy.

“Obviously I’ve missed that and for five or 10 minutes I’ve kind of lost my head a bit,” added Cole.

“It happens doesn’t it?

“I was even more determined to get a goal after that miss.

“I think if anyone misses a chance you just want to go again and hope you get another one.

“I’ve missed it and you’ve just got to think: ‘I’ll get another chance and take it’. When it came I did.

“It’s a relief to get off the mark and now I’m off the mark hopefully I can continue.”

Saturday’s win at St Johnstone – Motherwell’s third victory out of four away league games this season – lifted the Steelmen back up to third place and Cole is not surprised they’re doing so well.

The son of Manchester United legend Andy Cole said: “As soon as I got here, saw the boys and played the first couple of games I thought ‘why not?’

“Obviously you’ve got the big boys Celtic and Rangers but everyone else I’ve seen so far I think we’ve got more than enough to give it a good go.

“We’ve got pace, we’ve got ability and we’ll score goals.

“It was a hard fought win (at St Johnstone). They had a few chances but I think overall we were the better team and we deserved it.

“We’re doing well as a team, we press well and you can see everyone’s together. Hopefully we can continue it.”

Another main reason for ’Well’s success in Perth was the performance of keeper Mark Gillespie who saved Scott Tanser’s second half penalty after away defender Richard Tait had been controversially adjudged to have fouled Murray Davidson.

“I think it’s not a penalty in the first place,” Cole said. “It’s a great save from Mark and the whole backline was top drawer.

“If you look behind you and know the back four are doing well it’s a boost. You’ve just got to do well at the top end and everything will come together.”