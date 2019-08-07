Devante Cole: Cult hero Cedric Kipre sold me on Motherwell move

Motherwell striker Devante Cole has revealed that ex-’Well cult hero Cedric Kipre helped sell him on a move to Fir Park.

Cole (24), on loan to Motherwell from Kipre’s current team Wigan Athletic, told the Times and Speaker: “Cedric did really well here and then moved to Wigan.

“I spoke to him about Motherwell over one little chat.

“It was mostly speaking to the gaffer (Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson) and hearing his plans and what he wanted me for that made me come up here.

“For me personally it’s been a frustrating last year. There have been a lot of injuries and not knowing where I stand.

“I just wanted to come up here, get in the team, play games and score goals. That’s what I want to do.”

Cole came on as an 80th minute substitute in Motherwell’s 2019-2020 Scottish Premiership opener at Livingston.

Saturday’s blood and thunder encounter on an artificial playing surface illustrated the tough nature of Scottish football’s top flight but it doesn’t faze Cole.

He added: “I feel like football’s physical everywhere. So you’ve just got to get used to that and crack on.

“It was scrappy at times. But I think the pitch played a big part in that.

“We did well to get a point. We probably could have won it really.

“I’m probably not a fan of those artificial pitches. I think all games should be on grass really.

“But you have to deal with it don’t you?”

Many pundits have tipped Motherwell for a top six league finish this season but Cole was keeping his cards close to his chest.

“We just need to see how we do in the next few games and push on from that really,” Cole added.

“You’ve always got to push for top six.

“You always want to go higher but we’ve just got to take every game as it comes.

“The cups are also a big thing.

“I know Motherwell got to two cup finals recently (in 2017).

“The cups have started already so I think we can do well in the Betfred Cup.

“If we win two more games then I think we’re at Hampden.

“Obviously that’s one of the reasons why I came up here, to play in games like that.”

Another reason Cole ventured north was to take on the might of Scotland’s big clubs including the Old Firm duo of Rangers and Celtic, the latter of whom visits Fir Park to face Motherwell in a league clash, noon kick-off this Saturday.

“Celtic is always going to be tough,” added Cole.

“I think we can be better than we were against Livingston and we can give them a very good game.

“It should be different for us playing at home on grass.

“Hopefully we’ll see a big difference.

“There’s not that many artificial pitches up here.

“So when we play games on grass we’ll see how we get on.”

Probably everyone reading this article will be aware that Devante is the son of legendary ex-Newcastle United, Manchester United and England striker Andy Cole (pictured inset).

Coming even a fraction of the way towards emulating his dad’s achievements will be tough for Devante.

He added: “My dad hasn’t been at any of the Motherwell games so far.

“At some point he’ll be up, definitely.

“In terms of any attributes he had which I think I can emulate, I’ll just leave that up to everyone else to suggest when they see me play.”

Cole junior’s pedigree includes being capped by England at under-16, under-17, under-18 and under-19 youth level.

Devante has had an eventful career for one so young, having been on the books of a total of seven league clubs south of the border, whether on a full-time contract or on loan.

The forward began his senior career at Manchester City, for whom he didn’t make a single first team appearance in the 2014-2015 season.

That campaign saw him loaned to Barnsley, for whom he scored five times in 19 appearances.

Cole, who has also had loan spells at MK Dons and Burton Albion, has also served Bradford City, Fleetwood Town and Wigan Athletic on permanent contracts.