Derek Wilson interview: Bellshill Athletic boss faces crucial Breathing Space Cup clash at old team Carluke Rovers

Derek Wilson pictured prior to the Lesmahagow game (Pic by David Grimason)

Bellshill top the table by a point from Newmains United with two games left in the six-team mini league, following last Saturday’s comfortable 2-0 home success over Lesmahagow Juniors thanks to Sam McConnell’s headed goal and Ciaran Lafferty’s fine shot.

Wilson, who bossed Carluke for 18 months before being sacked in December 2019, said: “With Carluke being my old club, I’m looking forward to going back up. Their manager Mark Weir will be wanting to put one over on us but vice versa.

"I had success at Carluke, getting promoted and then they turned round and said I wasn’t required so it left a sour taste in my mouth but it’s fine now.

"As time passes you learn to forget that. At the end of the day it’s a game of football.

"I’ve still got a lot of friends at Carluke so I’ll go up there and get a catch up with a few of them.

"I actually spoke to Mark at the Lesmahagow game and I’m looking forward to seeing him and his team again.

"If my boys turn up again on Thursday, put in the same second half performance as what we did on Saturday there, I think we’ve got a good chance of beating Carluke.

"The six or seven boys I’ve got at Bellshill who used to play for Carluke will relish going back up.