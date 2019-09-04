Declan Gallagher: Motherwell defender lauds the strength of Steelmen's squad

Motherwell defender Declan Gallagher has lauded the strength in depth of the Fir Park club's squad this season.

Gallagher (28), a defensive rock since joining from Livingston this summer, pointed out that the Steelmen are so well served just now that club stalwarts Richard Tait and Charles Dunne were both unused subs in Saturday's comprehensive 3-0 home victory against Hibs.

“I’ve played beside Dunney and I’ve played beside Peter Hartley,” Gallagher told the Motherwell Times.

“The two of them are really good players.

“It’s a battle between all of us to keep our position now.

“As you see Richard Tait and Dunney are on the bench and it shows how much that we have to keep playing well or else they will come back into the starting line-up.”

The resounding nature of the win over Hibs will have Fir Park followers thinking their favourites have a good chance at a top six finish this season.

“That was our best performance of the season,” Gallagher said.

“Hibs are a really good team, I thought we battled well and I thought our fitness was really good today.

“We battled right to the end and I think that’s proved with two late goals.

“But I don’t think we ever really looked as if we were going to concede.

“Top six is possible. It’s good that we got the three points against Hibs.

“It’s still early obviously, it’s only four games in.

“But every three points counts and that’s a massive three points, getting the first three points of the season at home as well in front of the fans who were great.”

Motherwell’s last two league wins against Hamilton and Hibs have helped erase memories of their disappointing show in the 2-1 home defeat by Hearts in the Betfred Cup second round on August 16.

Gallagher said: “The Hearts game wasn’t our best game. We didn’t really turn up for the fight.

“But I think the last two games, the derby and obviously Hibs shows that we are here for the fight now and we’re pushing as hard as we can.

“I think we’ve made a good statement.”