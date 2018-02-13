Deadly marksman Jonathan Reynolds hits treble to put Bellshill Athletic third in the table

Bellshill Athletic moved into the promotion places after a deadly second half hat-trick by Jonathan Reynolds earned a 3-0 victory at Vale of Leven last Saturday.

This was Bellshill’s fifth consecutive league success and moves them up to third in the McBookie.com Central Division 2 table with 27 points from 13 matches.

’Hill match secretary Eddie Lynas said: “Reynolds is full of running and a big strong boy.

“He got into the starting 11 recently when Paul Brennan got injured and has taken his chance.

“The whole team did really well. There is good team spirit, they are playing hard and fighting for each other.

“Our manager Robert Sneddon and his coaches are getting a lot out of them.”

Despite their eventual success last Saturday, the Rockburn Park outfit were involved in a dour first half in Alexandria.

Although the visitors dominated possesion to create five clear chances, a combination of poor finishing and some fine goalkeeping from the home keeper kept them at bay and the first half ended goalless.

But the second half most certainly belonged to Bellshill number nine Reynolds, who hit a fantastic treble inside 26 minutes to sink Vale.

Reynolds’ first goal came in the 47th minute when he met a corner from Nichol and blasted the ball home to put the ’Hill 1-0 ahead.

Bellshill made their first change when Richard Kane replaced Dylan Hendry shortly after the goal on the hour.

A great save from Bellshill keeper Jordan Brand then prevented the home side coming right back into the game on 63 minutes.

Reynolds then fired home goal number two from 15 yards after some great work down the right wing by the visitors.

Ten minutes later, Reynolds rounded off a great day at the office when he smashed home from 10 yards for his hat-trick to make the points safe for Bellshill.

This latest win puts Bellshill right in the promotion mix.

There is a massive game at Rockburn Park this Saturday when current leaders Gartcairn come calling (kick-off 2pm).

And the ’Hill are hoping to attract a good crowd to potentially roar them on to a victory which could potentially put them to the top of the league.

“They beat us on their astroturf last time but it will be a different match on our grass this time,” Eddie added.

“We are looking forward to it and if we manage to beat them we go top.”

Bellshill: Brand, Simon, O’Donnell, Conroy, Shaw, Febers, Brannigan (McDonald), Stewart (Brennan), Reynolds, Nichol, Hendry.

Subs not used: Chalmers, Kane, Jeffrey.