David Turnbull staying at Motherwell as £3.25 million move to Celtic collapses

Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull is sensationally staying at the club for the time being after it emerged on Thursday that his £3.25 million move to Celtic has collapsed.

A medical has discovered that Scottish Football Writers Young Player of the Year Turnbull (19) needs "immediate preventative" knee surgery and so therefore won't be making the big money switch to Parkhead.

Motherwell say Celtic were still keen to sign Turnbull, 19, but that terms could not be struck after the Scottish champions submitted a revised offer.

Turnbull will now have an operation and will be out for "an extended period".

"We will give David all the support he needs during this process," read a statement from the Fir Park club.

"We wish him the best with his procedure and rehabilitation, and look forward to watching him play in claret and amber again in the near future."

Turnbull had agreed terms with Celtic as long ago as last Friday, despite having originally rejected the Hoops in favour of a move to English Premier League new boys Norwich City who had also had a £3.25 million bid accepted by Motherwell.

Turnbull was even pictured in a Celtic strip last week, with Celtic manager Neil Lennon saying he hoped a four-year contract for Turnbull would be announced.

But the saga has taken another incredible twist, with the player now facing around six weeks out of action.