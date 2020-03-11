David Turnbull: Motherwell star signs contract extension to summer 2022

Motherwell midfield star David Turnbull has penned a one-year extension to his existing contract, tying him to the Fir Park side until summer 2022.

The 20-year-old midfielder - a £3.25 million target for Celtic last summer - missed out on that move after a medical scan revealed a knee injury which has subsequently been operated on and kept him out for most of this season.

Turnbull, who has made two recent first team substitute appearances after battling back to fitness, told the Motherwell website: “As soon as I knew I was back, fit and ready to get some game time, I wanted to make sure my contract was sorted.

“I have been here a long time. I feel as if I owe the club and the supporters for the way I have been looked after and treated.

“I’ve missed most of this season, so this puts us back to pretty much where we were at this stage last year in terms of my deal, giving the club a little more protection as I was coming into the last year of my contract.

“All my focus now is on spending the next few weeks getting up to full fitness, get back to just playing and enjoying playing football for Motherwell.”

An academy graduate, Turnbull made a blistering start to his ‘Well career, scoring 15 league goals in just 30 appearances, helping him to sweep the board at the club’s own Player of the Year awards as well as net the Scottish Football Writers’ Young Player of the Year gong.

As well as Celtic, Norwich City were also prepared to part with £3.25 million for the player last summer.

Delighted Motherwell gaffer Stephen Robinson added: “The fact David has agreed to extend his deal says everything about him as a person and about his family.

“To have such a talented player available to us again and signing for an extended period is significant for the club.”