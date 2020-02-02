David Turnbull: Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson doesn't think midfielder will play before April split

Motherwell midfield ace David Turnbull - a £3.25 million target for Celtic last summer - is not expected to play for the first team again before the Scottish Premiership split on April 18.

'Well manager Stephen Robinson - speaking after Saturday's disappointing 1-0 defeat at Livingston - gave an update on the progress of last season's Scottish Football Writers' Young Player of the Year who hasn't played this season after his Hoops move collapsed when a medical revealed a troublesome knee injury which has since been operated on.

Robbo said: “David won’t be back for the Celtic game (at Fir Park this Wednesday).

“I don’t think he’ll be back before the split.

“I don’t want to put a timeline on anything.

“We’ll let David recover as quick as we can.

“I’d love to see him back.

“Maybe that’s what we needed against Livingston.

“I think if David had been on the pitch it wouldn’t have made a blind bit of difference.

“You can’t have that many players off.”

'Well were disappointing throughout virtually the whole game in West Lothian, although Peter Hartley almost snatched an undeserved point with a shot against the post in injury time.

Robbo added: “We had 10 players off today bar Mark Gillespie. We were unrecognisable.

“We couldn’t pass the ball so we couldn’t get ownership of the game. They outran us, they outfought us. That can’t happen if you want to stay third in the league.

“We deserved absolutely nothing out the game.

“Had we equalised it would have been an absolute travesty.

“I thought the boy (Lyndon) Dykes was outstanding up front. He bullied us all day.

“It’s very unlike us, but we didn’t get anything going.

“When we went to Aberdeen and we didn’t pass the ball we scrapped well.

“Today we couldn’t pass the ball and we didn’t win battles.

“It’s very rare that you see 10 players have a complete off day but that’s what happened.

“Mark kept us in the game with three or four great saves.”

