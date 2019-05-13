David Turnbull: Motherwell FC ace named Scottish Football Writers Young Player of the Year

Motherwell midfield ace David Turnbull has crowned a great season by being named Scottish Football Writers Young Player of the Year, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Turnbull - who has scored an incredible 13 league goals from midfield for Motherwell since October - has been consistently brilliant throughout a campaign which could have been dogged by relegation fears for the Steelmen but for his significant contribution.

The 19-year-old - who has been on 'Well's books for a decade - beat off competition from team-mate Jake Hastie, Kilmarnock’s Greg Taylor and Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson to win the award.

He becomes only the second Motherwell player in history to win it, following in the footsteps of James McFadden, who won in season 2001/02.

Turnbull will formally receive his prize at the 55th annual dinner sponsored by William Hill on Sunday, May 19 at the DoubleTree By Hilton hotel in Glasgow.

Turnbull also swept the board at the Fir Park club's recent annual awards night by winning Motherwell Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year, Players' Player of the Year and trophies for Goal of the Season and Top Goalscorer.