David Turnbull: Motherwell FC accept £3 million offer from Celtic for midfielder

The news broke on Wednesday evening that Motherwell FC had accepted a £3 million offer plus add ons from Celtic for midfield star David Turnbull (19).

The academy graduate has been given permission to speak to the Scottish champions. Should the deal go through, the value of the transfer will vastly exceed the previous record fee received by Motherwell, £1.75 million when Phil O'Donnell joined Celtic in 1994.

A Motherwell FC statement read: "Should the deal go through, the value will vastly exceed our previous record fee received. It will be transformational for us as we continue to operate as a fan-owned club.

"We have rejected several seven-figure offers for David in recent weeks, with clubs the length and breadth of the UK speaking to us about him. It is clear from that the fee we stand to receive fully maximises his potential value.

"We have continued to stand by what we believe is a fair value for David. In light of the negotiating stance we have adopted, the money we stand to receive will be transformational for us as we continue to operate as a fan-owned club."