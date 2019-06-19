David Turnbull: Motherwell accept deal worth £3.25 million from Norwich City for midfield ace

The David Turnbull transfer saga took yet another twist on Tuesday evening when Motherwell accepted a £3.25 million bid from Norwich City for the 19-year-old midfield sensation.

It had been widely reported earlier in that day that Turnbull would be joining Celtic - who had already had a bid of the same value accepted by the Fir Park board - with the player having originally rejected signing for the Hoops last Friday.

But Celtic have now reportedly pulled out of any deal to sign Turnbull, who scored 15 goals for Motherwell last season, with the teenager now set to join a Norwich City side who have just earned promotion to the English Premier League.

But, the way this story is going, don't be surprised if there are further developments to the contrary very soon!