David Turnbull: Celtic move is back ON for Motherwell midfielder

David Turnbull's transfer to Celtic is sensationally back ON after the player rejected personal terms with Norwich City on Wednesday night in favour of signing for the Scottish champions.

Celtic and Norwich have both had £3.25 million offers for Turnbull (19) accepted by the Fir Park board and the player now sees his future at Celtic Park.

Turnbull is expected to sign a four-year deal with Celtic later today (Friday).

The youngster scored 15 goals for Motherwell last season in a sensational campaign which saw him land numerous club awards as well as the Scottish Football Writers Young Player of the Year gong.