David Turnbull: Celtic move could be OFF for Motherwell midfielder

Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull's on/off move to Celtic is now hanging in the balance after reports on Tuesday night that the player had failed a medical due to a knee issue.

The clubs had agreed a £3.25 million fee and Turnbull agreed terms with Celtic as long ago as last Friday, despite having originally rejected the Hoops in favour of a move to English Premier League new boys Norwich City who had also had a £3.25 million bid accepted by Motherwell.

Turnbull was even pictured in a Celtic strip last week, with Celtic manager Neil Lennon saying he hoped a four-year contract for Turnbull would be announced.

Talks are reportedly ongoing between Motherwell, Celtic and Turnbull's representatives.

But the whole deal could now be off, the latest twist in what has been an extraordinary sequence of events.