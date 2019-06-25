David Turnbull: Celtic expected to officially unveil new signing from Motherwell imminently

The formal unveiling of David Turnbull as a Celtic player is expected imminently, one week after he agreed to join the Hoops in a £3.25 million move from Motherwell.

The longest running transfer saga of the summer appeared to have finally reached a conclusion as long ago as last week when Turnbull turned down English Premier League new boys Norwich City – who’d also had a £3.25 million bid accepted by Fir Park chiefs – in favour of joining the Scottish Treble-Treble holders.

But the official unveiling of last season’s Scottish Football Writers Young Player of the Year at Parkhead had still to happen as we went to press as Turnbull was reportedly still going through a stringent medical process with Celtic after heading down south for a second scan.

Prior to Turnbull’s announcement that he was joining Celtic – a decision taken after speaking to Liverpool and Scotland star Andy Robertson who has the same agent – it had appeared likely that the 19-year-old sensation, who has been at Fir Park since the age of seven, would join up with Norwich.

That scenario followed many twists and turns, including Turnbull – who scored 15 goals last season – initially rejecting Celtic amid speculation that he wanted higher wages and assurances that he’d be a first team regular at Parkhead.

The news that Turnbull was headed for Carrow Road had been welcomed by Motherwell fans, who were keen that he joined a club south of the border so he couldn’t return to haunt their favourites when wearing green and white next season.

But that scenario will now be happening sooner rather than later, with Friday’s Scottish Premiership fixtures announcement (see page 38 for full list) revealing that Celtic will travel to Fir Park to face Motherwell in the second game of the season, initially pencilled in for Saturday, August 10 at 3pm but odds on to be moved for live TV coverage.