David Turnbull: £3.25 million Celtic target is off his crutches in major boost to Motherwell FC

In an incredible boost to Motherwell FC, the Motherwell Times can reveal that crocked ace David Turnbull is off his crutches.

Last season’s top scorer and Scottish Football Writers Player of the Year (20) underwent a knee operation this summer after the collapse of a £3.25 million move to Celtic.

Turnbull has since been seen hobbling about on crutches as a spectator at recent Motherwell matches, amid reports that it may be December at the earliest before he is seen playing competitively again.

But ’Well defender Declan Gallagher, speaking to us after Saturday’s fine 3-0 home league win over Hibs, said: “David is in about the club all the time.

“He’s working hard to get back and obviously it’s a big boost for the boys just to see him walking about and off his crutches.

“So if we can get him back it’s massive for us.

“He is a great player, there’s no doubt about that.

“You don’t get a price tag of £3 million and go to Celtic if you’re not.

“The sooner we can get him back the better.”

The good news about Turnbull comes at a time of general positivity around Fir Park way, with a 3-0 thrashing of Hibs on Saturday moving ’Well up to fifth in the Scottish Premiership.