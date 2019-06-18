David Turnbull £2.8 million move from Motherwell to Celtic 'is back on'

Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull’s near £3 million move to Celtic looks to be back on and is expected to go through later today (Wednesday).

The record offer for the 19-year-old Motherwell midfielder had initially been accepted by the Fir Park board last Wednesday, before the player – who is believed to have demanded £20,000 a week from Celtic – failed to agree terms amid concerns that he wouldn’t be a first team regular at the Scottish champions.

But reports in the national press suggest that Turnbull is set to complete a move to the Hoops today which would see Motherwell receive an initial £2.8 million for the academy product – rising to £3.2 million – for a man who scored 15 goals last season.