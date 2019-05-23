Curtis Main: Out of contract Motherwell striker poised to join Aberdeen

Out of contract Motherwell striker Curtis Main is reportedly on the verge of signing for Aberdeen, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Main (26) was also interesting Hearts but he is set to join Aberdeen instead.

Ironically, the striker's finest hour in a Motherwell shirt came against the Dons, when he scored a brilliant double in Motherwell's 3-0 William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final triumph over Aberdeen in April 2018.

Meanwhile, Motherwell have offered out of contract Chris Cadden a new contract which he's stalling over. If Cadden leaves, Motherwell are entitled to compensation of around £400,000.