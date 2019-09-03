Comment: Motherwell's Mark O'Hara signing completes successful summer window

Monday’s acquisition of Peterborough United midfielder Mark O’Hara (23) closed a highly promising summer transfer window for Motherwell FC.

With a mammoth total of 24 players departing – the latest being midfielder Craig Tanner who has rejected a new contract offer – it was always going to be a testing summer for Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson and his backroom staff.

But, as six wins, a draw and only two defeats from nine competitive matches this season show, Robbo has very much got it right.

And O’Hara – who has previous experience in Scotland’s top flight with Kilmarnock and Dundee – looks to be another shrewd acquisition.

O’Hara joined Peterborough last summer, after racking up 159 games in Scottish football.

He scored four in 14 league games for Posh, before joining Lincoln City on loan in January, helping them to promotion to League One.

“Mark adds something to our midfield that we didn’t previously have,” boss Robinson told the club website.

“We have been chasing him for a number of windows now, so we are delighted to have him.

“He is already a proven player at Scottish Premiership level, and he’s still very young. He will add to what is already a very competitive midfield.”

O’Hara will wear the number 52 jersey at Motherwell.

“I’m really happy to be here,” he said. “Once I heard of Motherwell’s interest, I was desperate to come here.

“It’s an exciting squad and I can’t wait to get started.”

Exciting squad is right. The Steelmen have been playing an exciting, attacking brand of football this season and are currently sitting fifth in the top flight ahead of this weekend’s international break.

Monday also saw promising Motherwell left back Adam Livingstone (21) join Scottish Championship outfit Morton on loan until the end of the season.

Robbo said: “Adam is a boy who I believe has very good attributes.

“But he needs first team football and Morton will provide that at a good level.

“We have had a lot of success in loaning out our younger players, such as Barry Maguire and Jake Hastie, who have benefitted.

“We are hopeful Adam will gain valuable experience in a first team environment. It will help him develop further and offer something reserve football can’t.”

Tanner – out with a serious knee injury since March 2018 – turned down the chance of a contract extension with Motherwell until January.

“We are disappointed Craig has chosen to leave, but we respect his decision,” Robinson said. “We wish him the very best of luck.”