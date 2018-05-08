Colville Park AFC win Alona Hotel West of Scotland Cup final

A single Kevin Fotheringham goal early in the second half gave Motherwell outfit Colville Park AFC a 1-0 victory in the Alona Hotel West of Scotland Cup.

Fotheringham’s strike at Hamilton Accies’ Superseal Stadium gave Colville a hard fought final win over Glasgow outfit UB United on Friday night.

Colville Park AFC secretary Andy Williamson said: “In the absence of the Scottish Amateur Cup, the West is probably the best one to win.

“It was good, although the game was poor.

“We produced some good moves in the first half but spurned some decent scoring chances.

“Our goal was a good one, with Kevin swivelling and shooting in after a Darren Miller cross.

“UB had some decent players all over the park.

“They play in the Strathclyde Saturday Morning League and had qualified for the final on merit.

“They were nervous at first against us but played their way back into it.

“They gave a good account of themselves.”

Colville’s first West of Scotland Cup victory since 2013 comes hard on the heels of an outstanding run of recent success for the club.

This has included winning the Central Scottish AFL Premier Division and Scottish Amateur Cup (beating Leven United and Southside in the two Hampden finals) in each of the past two seasons.

And earlier this season Colville won the Bunrigh Cup with a win over Campsie Minerva.

They are still in the running to mount a challenge for this season’s Premier Division title and play a Cinema Cup semi-final against old foes Southside tonight (Tuesday).

This Thursday, Colville have a home M and M Cup quarter-final tie against Bannockburn, kick-off 7.15pm at Dalziel Park.

In what could be viewed as a much needed break, the Motherwell outfit have a well earned free weekend this Saturday!