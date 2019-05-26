Colville Park AFC 2-0 Eastfield AFC: Motherwell team win RJM Sports Scottish Amateur Cup

Motherwell outfit Colville Park AFC clinched their third Scottish Amateur Cup triumph in four years on Sunday when they beat Eastfield 2-0 at Hampden Park, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Goals from Paul McLaughlin ( ) meant that Colville swept aside their Cumbernauld opponents and repeated their Mount Florida successes of 2016 and 2017 in Scottish football's most prestigious amateur tournament.

Paul McLaughlin wheels away after scoring his and Colville Park's second goal (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

It was the perfect leaving present for Colville manager Michael Kennedy, who is departing for Darvel Juniors for next season.

The first chance of Sunday's final arrived after just two minutes for Colville when Alan McCrum's brilliant cross from the right was headed over by Scott Ferguson.

Colville went close again on nine minutes when good build-up play involving Ferguson and Darren Miller set up Thomas Airlie whose header was turned round the post by keeper Greg McGuinness.

But Colville went one up on 16 minutes when a long punt forward found McLaughlin, who evaded the keeper before expertly shooting past two Eastfield defenders who were standing near the goal line.

Eastfield then produced a fine passing move on 24 minutes which culminated in Dale Fulton's drive from outside the box being blocked.

Both teams were trying to keep the ball on the deck as much as possible in the tricky, blustery conditions and Colville had another chance on 27 minutes when Miller's pinpoint free-kick from the right flank was met by the head of centre back Stephen McDevitt but the ball went well wide.

The Motherwell team gained a two-goal advantage on 36 minutes when the razor sharp McLaughlin got onto a head flick and shot past McGuinness with his left foot.

Leading by two at half-time, it was nearly 3-0 Colville on 56 minutes when Miller's fine delivery from the left found the head of Ferguson at close range but he sent his effort over the bar.

And the Motherwell team came close again within two minutes when McGuire's cross from the right found the head of McLaughlin who was denied his hat-trick by McGuinness's save.

Eastfield missed a glorious chance to pull a goal back on 69 minutes.

A spot kick was awarded to them by referee Tim Woodcock after Fulton was fouled by Ferguson in the box following a corner.

But the score stayed 2-0 Colville as Fulton's penalty rebounded back off the crossbar.

Fulton's 84th minute long range shot was fired straight at Truesdale who saved comfortably, before a speculative late shot by Mark Hansen flew wide.

A skilful run past three defenders on the left put Miller into a dangerous position for Colville, but his final delivery was cleared.

McDevitt teed up Miller for a powerful 20-yard shot in injury time which was turned round the post.

Colville Park: Truesdale, Airlie (Murray 87), Haxton, Marshall, Mulvay, McDevitt, Miller, McGuire, McLaughlin, McCrum, Ferguson (Hughes 77).

Eastfield: McGuinness, Fulton, McCulloch, Renny, Stewart, McLachlan (Pearce 82), Murney (Johnston 65), Doherty, Petrucci, Fulton, Hansen.

Referee: Tim Woodcock

Crowd: 884