Christy Manzinga: Motherwell ace eyeing a start at Livingston after making impact against Hibs

Motherwell ace Christy Manzinga hopes a prominent display after coming on as a substitute against Hibs on Saturday will hand him a start at Livingston this weekend.

French striker Manzinga – who came closest to breaking the deadlock against the Hibees with a fine second half shot brilliantly saved by away keeper Ofir Marciano – celebrates his 25th birthday this Friday, one day before the trip to West Lothian.

“I hope I can score a goal at Livingston to celebrate my birthday,” Manzinga said.

“We will see what’s going to happen. I will pray to God for it.

“I wanted to score against Hibs but unfortunately I couldn’t.

“It was a really good pass from Allan (Campbell), who is a really good young player with a really bright future.

“We wanted to win but we didn’t lose and that’s the most important thing. A clean sheet is good.

“It’s always good to have a draw against a team like Hibs, It was a difficult game.

“There is definitely big quality in our squad. We’re having a good season but it’s not finished so we prefer not to really think about it.

“We don’t think about qualifying for Europe. We just want to win every game.”

Third placed Motherwell’s Scottish Premiership campaign continues this Saturday with a tricky looking trip to fifth placed Livingston.

“We know it will be a tough game,” Manzinga said.

“I hope to start the game. I did all right against Hibs for 15 minutes but I wasn’t that good.

“I just need to make sure that I’m ready to play and I’m happy.

“Like the gaffer says, if it’s away or at home, we need to win. We know what we have to do so we will go to Livingston for a win.”