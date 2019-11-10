Celtic 2-0 Motherwell: Edouard and Tait OG ensures Steelmen defeated

An Odsonne Edouard strike and a Richard Tait own goal consigned a spirited Motherwell side to a 2-0 defeat at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership.



Edouard broke the deadlock on 19 minutes when he reacted quickest to fire beyond Mark Gillespie.

The points were ensured after the break when Tait put through his own net from Jonny Hayes' low delivery.

Motherwell remain in fourth after the defeat, Celtic stay top of the table.

Stephen Robinson, who has been linked with the vacancies at Hearts and Hibs, said he would go into the game with a postive mindset and made three changes from the side that beat Livingston.

Tait, Barry Maguire and Bevis Mugabi came in place of the injured Peter Hartley, suspended Liam Donnelly and Jermaine Hylton.

The Steelmen were hoping the Hoops would have a European hangover after their impressive win in Rome over Lazio on Thursday.

But there appeared to be little evidence of this with Celtic zipping the ball about with purpose in the early stages.

It was always going to be a tough assignment with Motherwell having lost on their last seven visits to Celtic Park.

Edouard had the first effort on target forcing a good save from Mark Gillespie in goal on six minutes.

At the other end, Chris Long had a pop goal from distance after James Forrest was slack with a pass to Scott Brown in the middle of the park, before Allan Campbell spurned a glorious chance for the visitors when he didn't connect properly with Polworth's cross.

Celtic punished Stephen Robinson's men for passing up that opportunity when they took the lead on 16 minutes.

Mohamed Elyounoussi threaded a pass into Forrest, he couldn't take it under control, Declan Gallagher attempted to clear, but Edouard pounced and lashed the ball into the corner from 12 yards.

Motherwell responded postively and Jake Carroll fired in a low, inviting cross that narrowly evaded Long at the near post.

Celtic should have extended their lead with carbon copy chances within minutes of each other.

Olivier Ntcham split the Motherwell defence on each occasion finding Forrest before the winger squared for Edouard and then Elyounoussi, neither of whom could find the target.

The hosts had a slender lead at the break but it was doubled on 54 minutes.

It was a good move involving the impressive Jeremie Frimpong, Edouard and then Hayes who fizzed a ball across a goal and Tait could only put through his own net.

Robinson looked to go more attacking Jermaine Hylton replacing Tait and Sherwin Seedorf coming on for Long. Ryan Christie came on for Celtic for James Forrest.

Christie almost made an immediate impact when drilled a low shot towards goal but Gillespie saved comfortably.

One more chance fell to the Steelmen when Campbell drove forward from midfield played in Seedorf but he dragged his shot wide from just outside the box.