Casper Sloth: New Motherwell FC signing "has point to prove"

Motherwell moved swiftly to make their fourth new signing for next season on Tuesday afternoon by snapping up Danish international midfielder Casper Sloth on a two-year contract.

Sloth (27), who has won eight international caps for Denmark since 2012, has been playing for Silkeborg in Denmark's top flight for the past two years and is rated as a skilful and creative talent.

Previously, he had an unsuccessful two-year spell in the UK with Leeds United, for whom he made 13 appearances between 2014 and 2016.

Clearly, the Dane is desperate to make up for that disappointment by making a positive impact at Fir Park.

He said: "I have heard a lot about the club and Scottish football.

"It is the perfect place for me to come to play.

"My immediate focus will be on establishing myself in the team and bringing my experience to help the club push higher."

Motherwell gaffer Stephen Robinson is delighted with Sloth's acquisition.

He said: "He has been over to train with us and impressed us not only with his ability on the park, but his desire, his hunger to be here and with a bit of a point to prove.

"He's a very talented, technical footballer and I look forward to working with him, making him even better and watching him shine again.

"We are continuing to work on transfer targets. Our priorities now lie in bringing in forwards."