Caledonian Braves stun Lowland League champions East Kilbride

Lowland League side Caledonian Braves stunned defending champions East Kilbride on their own K Park pitch on Saturday.

Goals by Braves - formerly known as Edusport Academy and now based at Alliance Park in Bothwellhaugh within Strathclyde Park - were 3-1 winners thanks to goals from Braves started the game brightly and former EK forward Ross McNeil forced several fine saves from home keeper Alan Martin.

After some fantastic passing play Neil McLaughlin lobbed through ball fell into the path of McNeil but the forward couldn’t keep his effort down.

At the other end a tremendous save from debutant Nicky Hogarth denied Kilby, the on-loan Rangers keeper flying to his right to gather an audacious strike from distance.

McNeil then had another effort saved by Martin and the half ended goalless.

But early in the second half Braves were awarded a penalty for a push on Ross McNeil who slotted the ball past Martin despite slipping in his run up.

Hogarth made a great save from a dipping free-kick from right on the edge of the 18-yard box and the home side again came close as an effort from a wide angle beat Hogarth but cracked the opposite post.

But Braves then doubled their advantage just before the hour mark when a free-kick from David Sinclair around 35 yards out went straight through the crowded box and bounced into the top corner.

EK pulled one back, despite Braves claims for offside, when a long ball into the box was flicked on by Craig Malcolm over a flat footed Hogarth.

However the visitors clinched an excellent victory when speedy French winger Jean Guy Lucas took on an oncoming defender, cut back onto his left and fired in a strike which was deflected past Martin.

Braves have picked up nine points out 12 so far this campaign. Up next is a trip to the Indodrill Stadium in Alloa to play BSC Glasgow in what will be another tough outing for Ricky Waddell’s side.