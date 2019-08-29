Caledonian Braves record convincing victory over University of Stirling

Caledonian Braves FC bounced back from the previous week’s 6-1 defeat to BSC Glasgow with a convincing 3-0 victory over University of Stirling in the Lowland League last weekend.

Stirling Uni forced Braves keeper Alex Marshall into three great saves within five minutes.

The Braves finally scored their opening goal on 64 minutes.

Neil McLaughlin muscled his way to the ball, before the creative forward hit a shot off balance at the edge of the box and watched it nestle into the right hand bottom corner past the Stirling Uni keeper.

Just over 10 minutes later and McLaughlin grabbed his second. Blair Docherty found McNeil with a lovely long ball.

The striker then played through the oncoming McLaughlin who slotted into the far side of the goal under the keeper.

The game was finished up with the last kick of the game.

Substitute Grant Dickie’s shot was saved into the path of McNeil and the striker made no mistakes in firing the ball home from close range to end a good second half.

A great bounce back victory at home for the Braves. Up next they face high flying Bonnyrigg Rose away at New Dundas Park this Saturday.